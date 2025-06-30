Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,288,807.84. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $2,743,189.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,480,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,003,883.93. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,688,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.