Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,199,000 after buying an additional 24,203,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,689 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

