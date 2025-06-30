Monument Capital Management Sells 249,900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monument Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

