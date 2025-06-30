Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,052,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 897,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,615,000 after buying an additional 556,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 16,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VWO opened at $49.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.