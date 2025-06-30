Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $509,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE BAC opened at $47.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

