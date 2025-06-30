K2 Financial Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

K2 Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $276.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

