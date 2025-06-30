G&S Capital LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $133.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

