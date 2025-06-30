Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Sells 46 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 419,040 shares of company stock worth $94,880,434 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $235.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average of $242.93. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

