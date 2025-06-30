Jacobsen Capital Management Increases Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ETN opened at $353.74 on Monday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

