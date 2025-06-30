David Walker Purchases 9,935 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker purchased 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 376 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £37,355.60 ($51,249.28).

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, David Walker acquired 39 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($206.53).

On Wednesday, May 14th, David Walker bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($206.45).

On Monday, April 14th, David Walker purchased 42 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($203.98).

British Land Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BLND traded down GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 376.53 ($5.17). 1,410,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,915,730. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 391.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 370.96.

About British Land

British Land ( LON:BLND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 171.35% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, analysts predict that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

