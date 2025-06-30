David Walker Purchases 9,935 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker purchased 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 376 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £37,355.60 ($51,249.28).
David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 16th, David Walker acquired 39 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($206.53).
- On Wednesday, May 14th, David Walker bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($206.45).
- On Monday, April 14th, David Walker purchased 42 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($203.98).
British Land Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of BLND traded down GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 376.53 ($5.17). 1,410,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,915,730. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 391.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 370.96.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
