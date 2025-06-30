PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CEO Purchases $1,000,028.40 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PVH Stock Up 4.5%

PVH stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.71. 833,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PVH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in PVH by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PVH by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.