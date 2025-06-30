GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 13,277 Shares

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,277 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $83,246.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,693,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,619,323.44. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,029 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $25,302.12.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,875 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $11,775.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,497 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $29,005.65.

On Friday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,616 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $81,625.52.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,172 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $14,118.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,607 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $30,175.85.

On Monday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,080 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,201.60.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,059 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $146,759.90.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,712 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $202,609.12.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,581 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $15,769.91.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.1%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. 9,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,874. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 172,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30,765 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

