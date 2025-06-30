Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,661,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.02. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after buying an additional 3,119,543 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,254,000 after buying an additional 343,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

