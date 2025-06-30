First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $122.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.90. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.