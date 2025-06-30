First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,840 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,717,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,630,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,191,000 after buying an additional 345,999 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

