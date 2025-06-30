HashAI (HASHAI) Trading 16.3% Higher This Week

HashAI (HASHAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashAI has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. HashAI has a market cap of $37.86 million and $524.16 thousand worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HashAI Profile

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official message board for HashAI is www.tiktok.com/@officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.0004523 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $572,120.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

