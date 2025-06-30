Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,897 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $36,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,616,766.16. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $8,813,048. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $263.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $207.48 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

