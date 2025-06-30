Sollinda Capital Management LLC Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.1% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,962,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

