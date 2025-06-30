Spectral (SPEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.62 Million

Spectral (SPEC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Spectral has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $4.62 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectral token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spectral has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107,301.63 or 0.99950654 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,105.56 or 1.00147393 BTC.

Spectral Token Profile

Spectral’s genesis date was May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official website is www.spectrallabs.xyz. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs.

Spectral Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 14,104,697 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 0.72731155 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,300,010.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectral using one of the exchanges listed above.

