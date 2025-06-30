Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,930 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $436.40 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $439.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.90.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.