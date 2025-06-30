ArbDoge AI Price Reaches $0.0000 (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, ArbDoge AI has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ArbDoge AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArbDoge AI has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ArbDoge AI Token Profile

ArbDoge AI was first traded on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,000 with 174,455,896,934,211,000 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is up 7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $13,083,888.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbDoge AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

