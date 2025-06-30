Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) and Aercap (NYSE:AER) Financial Contrast

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) and Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Aercap pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Greenbrier Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Aercap pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greenbrier Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aercap has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Aercap alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aercap and Greenbrier Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aercap 1 1 7 0 2.67 Greenbrier Companies 1 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aercap presently has a consensus target price of $119.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.79%. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.23%. Given Greenbrier Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than Aercap.

96.4% of Aercap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aercap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aercap and Greenbrier Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aercap 26.53% 13.84% 3.26% Greenbrier Companies 5.77% 13.12% 4.85%

Risk & Volatility

Aercap has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenbrier Companies has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aercap and Greenbrier Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aercap $8.00 billion 2.74 $2.10 billion $11.27 10.40 Greenbrier Companies $3.54 billion 0.41 $160.10 million $6.26 7.39

Aercap has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrier Companies. Greenbrier Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aercap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aercap beats Greenbrier Companies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aercap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. In addition, the company provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. Further, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. The company had a portfolio of owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars. The Maintenance Services segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts. The Leasing & Management Services segment offers operating leases and per diem leases for a fleet of approximately 13,400 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar re-marketing. This segment provides management services for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.