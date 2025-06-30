Head to Head Review: Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) vs. Bunge Global (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) and Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bunge Global and Wilmar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunge Global 2.13% 9.98% 4.40% Wilmar International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bunge Global and Wilmar International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunge Global $53.11 billion 0.21 $1.14 billion $7.88 10.29 Wilmar International $67.38 billion 0.21 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than Bunge Global.

Risk & Volatility

Bunge Global has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilmar International has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bunge Global and Wilmar International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunge Global 0 3 2 0 2.40 Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bunge Global presently has a consensus price target of $81.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.62%. Given Bunge Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bunge Global is more favorable than Wilmar International.

Dividends

Bunge Global pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Bunge Global pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Bunge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Bunge Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bunge Global beats Wilmar International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing and biofuel companies for biofuel production applications. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment sells packaged and bulk oils and fats that comprise cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, renewable diesel feedstocks, and other products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. This segment also refines and fractionates palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, and olive oil; and produces specialty ingredients derived from vegetable oils, such as lecithin. The Milling segment provides wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that comprise dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer’s grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; die-cut pellets; and non-GMO products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. Bunge Global SA was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in the processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, including vegetable oils, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products, as well as ready-to-eat meals and central kitchen products. The Feed and Industrial Products segment is involved in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of products, such as animal feeds, non-edible palm and lauric products, agricultural commodities, oleochemicals, gas oil, and biodiesel. The Plantation and Sugar Milling segment engages in the cultivation and milling of palm oil and sugarcane. The Others segment provides logistics and jetty port services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as Ezyhealth Asia Pacific Ltd and changed its name to Wilmar International Limited in July 2006. Wilmar International Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

