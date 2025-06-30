Head to Head Analysis: Lionsgate Studios (LION) vs. The Competition

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lionsgate Studios to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion -$128.50 million -13.51 Lionsgate Studios Competitors $9.88 billion -$285.69 million -33.84

Lionsgate Studios’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 3 4 1 2.75 Lionsgate Studios Competitors 269 884 1584 39 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lionsgate Studios and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lionsgate Studios currently has a consensus price target of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 52.45%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44% Lionsgate Studios Competitors 0.82% -70.71% 1.87%

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

