Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $38.31 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $38.31 million and approximately $74.01 thousand worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00003401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

