Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $19,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,895,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,193,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

