Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

