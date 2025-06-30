Townsend & Associates Inc Has $38.75 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,026 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average is $88.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

