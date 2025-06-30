Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tiger Royalties and Investments had a negative net margin of 837.06% and a negative return on equity of 293.26%.
Tiger Royalties and Investments Trading Down 13.1%
LON TIR traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 325,007,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,235,242. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.13. Tiger Royalties and Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.55 ($0.01).
Tiger Royalties and Investments Company Profile
