iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,342 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.55 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.