Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,803 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 248,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 104.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.8%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

