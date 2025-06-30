Amalgamated Bank Buys 451 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $44,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $254.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $266.50.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

