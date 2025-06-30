Financial Insights Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 27,378.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla
Tesla Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $323.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.82, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.