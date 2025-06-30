Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 654.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $210.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $590.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.93.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

