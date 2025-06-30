Amalgamated Bank Has $56.03 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $56,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2,507.9% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Salesforce by 117.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $5,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $272.72 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $318,157.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,954.06. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,762. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

