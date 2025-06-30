Top Industrial Stocks To Research – June 27th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Vistra, Eaton, Caterpillar, and Synopsys are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks represent ownership shares in publicly traded companies that manufacture and distribute capital goods, machinery, and related services for sectors like construction, aerospace, and transportation. Classified under the industrials sector of the stock market, their performance often serves as a barometer of economic health, since demand for industrial products tends to rise during growth cycles and fall in downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.71. 44,206,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,659,458. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 178.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.28 and a 200 day moving average of $331.01.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,374,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,999,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $272.90.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $124.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,960,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,465,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $137.39.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.99. 3,860,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,209,354. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vistra has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.52. 1,341,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,214. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.86. Eaton has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.08. 1,208,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,807. The stock has a market cap of $181.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.31 and a 200-day moving average of $346.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $13.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.41. 911,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $477.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.60. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

