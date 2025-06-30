New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,225 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $141,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,748 shares of company stock valued at $180,327,603. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 9.4%

PLTR opened at $130.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.43, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $148.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

