iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Reduced by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

