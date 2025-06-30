Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

