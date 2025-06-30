Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 2,538 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,661,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 896,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $228.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $228.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

