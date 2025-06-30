Red Door Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,455.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after buying an additional 239,564 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.3%
Starbucks stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.
View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
