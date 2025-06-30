Insight Inv LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $99.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

