Insight Inv LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target
Target Stock Performance
NYSE TGT opened at $99.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Durable Goods Orders Jump 16.5%—Top 3 Stocks to Own Now
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 5 Stocks for July: Momentum-Driven Picks to Watch Now
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.