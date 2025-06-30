Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.75 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,000. Dell Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of DELL opened at $124.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,482,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,688,489. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.