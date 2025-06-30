Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,065.32.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $1,023.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $985.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $964.70. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

