Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. CJS Securities dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

NYSE PLD opened at $105.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

