Spinnaker Trust Purchases 1,325 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $238.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.66. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

