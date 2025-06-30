Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,189,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,182,000 after acquiring an additional 128,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $143.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

