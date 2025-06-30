Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Increased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $28,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.33 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

