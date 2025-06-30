New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Salesforce by 926.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,564,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

CRM stock opened at $272.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.38 and its 200-day moving average is $293.80. The company has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $318,157.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,954.06. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,762. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

