New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.46.

Leidos Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $155.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

